Reconcile Nation’s Land Evaluation System With Economic Realities, Fashola Charges Estate Valuers

· As Minister inaugurates reconstituted Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board · Urges them to make the practice of estate valuation simple enough and responsive to the man on the Street · Tasks new Board to spearhead development of open, nationwide valuation for real estate in different parts of the country The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, Tuesday, inaugurated the reconstituted Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON) with a charge on the Board to reconcile the disparity between the country’s land evaluation system and the current economic realities. In his remarks before the brief ceremony at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, Fashola also urged the professionals to develop an open evaluation for the different parts of the country as well as evolve means of making the practice of estate valuation simple enough and responsive to the man on the street. Noting that because of the global economic slowdown property owners in some other jurisdictions were offering discounts on their properties to ensure optimum occupancy, the Minister wondered why the reverse was currently the case in the country where, according to him, the economy was being greatly challenged by tight capital.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

