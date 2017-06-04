Record-breaking Real Madrid beat Juventus, retain Champions League title

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid of Spain on Saturday emerged champions of Europe for a record 12th time after overwhelming 10-man Juventus of Italy.

In a high-quality UEFA Champions League final match in Cardiff, the Portugal captain put Real Madrid ahead with a first-time finish from 16 yards before Mario Mandzukic equalised.

He scored from just inside the area with a sensational overhead kick beyond Keylor Navas, a goal that should stand out as one of the best.

But Real took control of the game after the interval, with Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s deflected shot restoring the lead.

Ronaldo then sealed victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side after poking home from close range following Luka Modric’s cross.

Juventus played the last six minutes with 10 men, after substitute Juan Cuadrado got booked twice inside 18 minutes, before substitute Marco Asensio hit the fourth after Marcelo’s fine pass.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has now won back-to-back Champions League titles since he took charge in January 2016.

In addition to this, the former Real player won the season’s La Liga title.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Juventus, who are the Serie A champions, have now lost five Champions League finals since they last won the competition in 1996.