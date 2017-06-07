Recovery Of N11.6 Billion: Nigeria Pays 20 Whistleblowers N375.8 Million

The federal government has said it had released about N375.8 million for payment of 20 whistleblowers who provided information that led to the recovery of over N11.6 billion.

This disclosure was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

She said the payments were the first under the Whistleblower Policy.

The government did not disclose the identities of the beneficiaries, apparently for security reasons.

“This payment is the first under the Whistleblower Policy,” she said in the statement. “The payment underscores the commitment of the President Muhmmadu Buhari-led administration to meet its obligations to information providers under the Whistleblower Policy, which is an essential tool in the fight against corruption.”

The minister said recent amendments to the Whistleblower Policy of the government include the introduction of a formal legal agreement between information providers and the Federal Government.

“The agreement is executed by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation,” she said. “In line with the policy, each whistleblower would be entitled to a minimum of five per cent of the money involved in the corruption case reported.” “The payment of the money would however be made after the successful recovery of the affected sum to government coffers, while informants whose info provide false hint, risk prosecution and jail.”

