Red alert as NCS intercepts 7 containers of pharmaceutical products without NAFDAC number – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Red alert as NCS intercepts 7 containers of pharmaceutical products without NAFDAC number
Vanguard
The Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, was the beehive of activities during the week, as the Command intercepted seven 20ft containers all loaded with pharmaceutical products imported into the country from China, without NAFDAC …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!