Redknapp keen to bring Terry to Birmingham

Former England captain John Terry has been made an offer by second tier outfit Birmingham City, their manager Harry Redknpapp revealed on Thursday.

Terry, 36, is leaving champions Chelsea after 22 trophy-laden years and has attracted interest from Premier League side Bournemouth as well as Birmingham’s Championship rivals Aston Villa.

However, Redknapp told Talksport radio he had persuaded the Birmingham board to make an offer to the central defender, who has said he might hang up his boots altogether.

“He’s a fantastic captain and great leader,” said Redknapp.

“We’ve made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It’s up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham.”

Redknapp is seeking to turn Birmingham’s fortunes around after a disastrous spell under Gianfranco Zola.

The Italian was controversially installed by the club’s Chinese owners in December last year replacing the sacked Gary Rowett, who had taken them to play-off contention, but the club went into freefall winning just twice in 22 matches and led to Zola resigning.

Redknapp was brought in to save them from relegation which the 70-year-old achieved on the final day of the season.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

