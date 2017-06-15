Redknapp seek to bolster Birmingham’s defence with Terry

Former England captain John Terry has been made an offer by second tier outfit Birmingham City, their manager Harry Redknpapp revealed on Thursday.

Terry, 36, is leaving champions Chelsea after 22 trophy-laden years and has attracted interest from Premier League side Bournemouth as well as Birmingham’s Championship rivals Aston Villa.

However, Redknapp told Talksport radio he had persuaded the Birmingham board to make an offer to the central defender, who has said he might hang up his boots altogether.

“He’s a fantastic captain and great leader,” said Redknapp.

“We’ve made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It’s up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham.”

Redknapp is seeking to turn Birmingham’s fortunes around after a disastrous spell under Gianfranco Zola.

Move to Trash Toggle panel: Categories Categories All Categories

Most Used News

#Vanguardtraffic

2014 World Cup

Achebe: Exit of a literary giant

Afcon 2015

Agric

Anambra Elections

Aviation

Awo vs Achebe

BANKING CRISIS: FOR THE RECORDS

Ben Edokpayi

blog

Blossomed Cherries

body perfect

BOOK SERIAL

Broken Links

Buhari’s 100 days

Business Custom Watch Energy Insurance and You Investors Forum

Cartoons Cartoons – Mr & Mrs Sarge

Chibok Watch

Citizen Open Letters

Citizen Reports

Citizens agenda

Climate Watch

College Papers

Columns … in this Corner 60 Minutes with Jimi Disu Afe for Vanguard American Notes Article of Faith Astrological Counselling Bits and Pieces Bob Anikwe Candid Notes Candida Converstion with Azu Crisp Shots Diaspora Matters Dispatches from America Dispatches from Benin Rep Ekerete Udoh Emissary Femi Aribisala For Crying Out Loud Frank & Fair Frankly Speaking From the Departure Lounge Hakeem Baba-Ahmad Hopes & Possibilities Ride Human Angle Is’haq Modibbo Kawu Joyful Homes Letter from Washington Life with Treena Kwenta Marriage and Family Matters Arising Moment to Moment Mr Boxing Muhammed Adamu on Thursday My Layman’s View My World Nigeria Notes Nigeria Today Oil & Gas Summiteer On the Spot with Eric Teniola Onochie Anibeze Outside looking in Owei Lakemfa Patrick Dele Cole People & Politics Perspective from both side of the Atlantic Pini Jason Poeople & the Law Point Blank Point of Order Positive Letters Rational Perspectives Scenarios with Obadiah Mailafia Social Etiquette Soul Kate Speaking Out Sports Bassey Stomach Democracy Sunday Perspectives Sweet and Sour Talking Point Tentacles The Diasporan The Dome The Hub The Orbit The Passing Scene The Spectrum The Voice of Victory The Whistle Man Tiola’s Take Tip of a New Dawn Tips of a New Dawn Tonye Princewill Trends In Politics Tuesday Platform Tunde Rahman on Sunday Vista Woman Voice of Reason Woman to Women World Cup Musings

Communication

Confab Debate

Conference Hall

crude oil

Cyber Platform

Dis ‘N’ Dart

Ebola Outbreak

Editorial

Education

Ekiti Elections

Election Facts

Elections Edo election 2016 Ondo election 2016 Rivers Rerun

Elections 2015

Energy Updates

Entertainment Best of Amadi Home Video People IROKO tv Music Showtime People

Essays Prime Woman Saturday Morning

Features 15 Minutes Fiction Consular Advisory Youthful Vibes

Finance

FMBN

Focus: Ondo Guber

GlamTeK

Headlines

Health

Homes & Property

innovation by General Electric Building Energy Healthcare

Issues

Kiddies

Kip Fit

Latest News

Lip Stick

Lipstick

Man Of The Year 2014

Mandela Watch

Manstyle

May 29 Special

Midweek Sermon

More… Art Salon Bus Stop Parliament Crime Alert Crime Guard Cultivated Man Education Environment For the record Interview Just Human Labour Law & Human Rights Counsel Corner Metro Past Perfect Periscope Religion & Beliefs Facing The Ka’aba Role Model

Motoring

NASS Crisis

NFA

Nigeria @ 50

Nigeria@ 49

Nigeria@56

Ojukwu’s Burial

Ojukwu’s Will Controversy

Osun Polls

Photos

Point Blank

Political Notes

Politics 2011 April Polls Update Nigeria In Transition Political Metabolism

polls update 2016

Polls update 2017

Power

Ramadan Talk

Rape Alert

Read this!

Relationships Ask Aunty Julie Diary of a Divorced City Girl Is It Beyond Pardon? Love Zone Yours Sincerely

Remembering Adadevoh

remembering mandela

Reps vs Okonjo-Iweala

SMS News alert

Sobowale On Business

Society Watch

Special Report Sale of National Assets Debate

Sponsored

Sports afcon 2013 London Olympics Sport Guard

stamps

Students is our Future. Studying together is easier!

Style Allure Allure columns Allure Therapy Get captivated hair we go Fablist Fashion Features Interviews People Pocket Finance Wine & Spirits Fashion Flair Fashion Personality My Style

Subsidy Series subsidy protest

Sweet Crude

Technology e-trending e-trending Mobile Week with GSM

The Arts Stage And Screen

The Gallery Babes & Babies

The Soludo debate

This Is Lagos

Top Stories

Transition Trek

Travel & Tourism

Trending

Tummy Talk

Uncategorized

US News Education

Vanguard awards

Vanguard Awards 2014

Vanguard Blogs Emma Amaize’s Niger-Delta Blog

Veggie Victory

Videos Yoga videos

Viewpoint Lagos and Fani-Kayode

Vista

voilence

Woman Feminista LipStick Woman’s Own

Worship The Voice of Christ Reality

Writing Tips

x

#BringBackOurGirls

Breaking-news + Add New Category Toggle panel: Featured Image Featured Image Set featured image Toggle panel: Mobile Preview Mobile Preview Enable this post for: Instant Articles AMP HTML Preview: Instant Articles Preview: AMP HTML Mobile Preview Link



Visit this link on a mobile device Toggle panel: Excerpt Excerpt Excerpt Excerpts are optional hand-crafted summaries of your content that can be used in your theme. Excerpts are optional hand-crafted summaries of your content that can be used in your theme. Learn more about manual excerpts Toggle panel: Video Source Video Source

The Italian was controversially installed by the club’s Chinese owners in December last year replacing the sacked Gary Rowett, who had taken them to play-off contention, but the club went into freefall winning just twice in 22 matches and led to Zola resigning.

Redknapp was brought in to save them from relegation which the 70-year-old achieved on the final day of the season.

The post Redknapp seek to bolster Birmingham’s defence with Terry appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

