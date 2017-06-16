Reekado Banks falls out with DJ Xclusive

Singer Reekado Banks took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his displeasure with DJ Xclusive. He accused the latter of disrespecting him by reneging on an agreement they had recently. The singer, who is currently signed on to Mavin Records, had tweeted, “No disrespect intended, but you messed up big time, bro. @DJ Xclusive. How …

The post Reekado Banks falls out with DJ Xclusive appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

