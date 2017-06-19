Reekado Banks: Singer Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Reekado Banks: Singer Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out

Reekado Banks: Singer Apologises To DJ Xclusive After Calling Him Out
Mavin Records singer, Reekado Banks, has offered an apology to DJ Xclusive for his earlier tweet where he accused the DJ of being disrespectful. Reekado had bashed Xclusive for dropping him off a song he was supposed to feature in without informing him …
