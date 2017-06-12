Pages Navigation Menu

Regional agitations: Restructure Nigeria now, Timi Frank tells FG

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

DEPUTY National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, yesterday asked the Federal Government to urgently heed the clarion call to restructure the nation so as to put an end to various agitations currently going on in the country. In a statement signed on Sunday in Abuja, Comrade Timi Frank, urged […]

