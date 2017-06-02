Register NFF as an NGO in CAC – Amiesimaka

Ex- Green Eagles winger, Adokiye Amiesimaka, says the recent Nigeria Football Federal bill passed by the Senate is a waste of time.

Amiesimaka made the assertion in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Port Harcourt.

He, however, said that the NFF should be registered as a Non-Governmental Organisation at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as required by FIFA.

“What the National Assembly has done is an absolute waste of time and taxpayers’ money, that is not what FIFA wants.

“FIFA does not want an act of the National Assembly to determine how we run our football no, FIFA itself is in Switzerland is an NGO, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

“ Which is incorporated just like we incorporate any NGO. it is incorporated under the laws of Switzerland that is what we are expected to do here,” he said.

According to Amiesimaka, we are expected to incorporate the Nigeria Football Federation with the Corporate Affairs Commission, under part C of the Companies and Allied Matters Act as an NGO.

The ex-international, who was part of the 1980 Nations Cup winning team, said the NFF will be in friction with World Football Governing body, FIFA with the new bill.

“It is to be known and recognised by our law but not established by law, FIFA doesn’t expect any of his affiliate to be established by law, and they were expected to be incorporated under our law.

“So, what the National Assemble has done as I said is an absolute waste of time and taxpayers money, they are still going to be in friction with FIFA I can tell you that,” he said.

Amiesimaka stated that what FIFA said was that if you are a stakeholder in its association, its affiliate, they can participate in the running of that association or federation.

“So, all we need to do is to reflect the role of the federal government as a stakeholder in the running of in the status, when we do that, the federal government will no longer be seen as a third party,” he said.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Obinna Ogba, said it would bring court cases to rest as issues regarding the NFF would be tackled by the Court of Arbitration and not regular courts.

