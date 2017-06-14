Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Regulatory Compliance & the Investor’s Dream: How Close is Nigeria to the “Ease Agenda”? – Naija247news

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Regulatory Compliance & the Investor's Dream: How Close is Nigeria to the “Ease Agenda”?
Naija247news
There are multiple regulatory agencies in Nigeria operating on the framework of various laws and practices, with administrative authorities constituted at different levels to enforce compliance. With such plethora of regulatory authorities, overlap and
Nigeria: The Marathon Path to Ease of Doing BusinessP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.