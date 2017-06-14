Regulatory Compliance & the Investor’s Dream: How Close is Nigeria to the “Ease Agenda”? – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Regulatory Compliance & the Investor's Dream: How Close is Nigeria to the “Ease Agenda”?
Naija247news
There are multiple regulatory agencies in Nigeria operating on the framework of various laws and practices, with administrative authorities constituted at different levels to enforce compliance. With such plethora of regulatory authorities, overlap and …
Nigeria: The Marathon Path to Ease of Doing Business
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!