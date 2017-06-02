Relegation-threatened Shooting Stars beg fans
TROUBLED Shooting Stars have appealed to their fans to continue supporting the club despite the travails of the club in the elite division of the Nigerian league. The club in its twitter handle wrote: “Our Darling Fans… It is no more news that we have lost six points in two games. “This is an important and […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!