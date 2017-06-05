Relentless Nadal moves closer to semi-final collision with Djokovic – Irish Independent
|
Irish Independent
|
Relentless Nadal moves closer to semi-final collision with Djokovic
Irish Independent
Rafa Nadal returns a ball during his fourth round match yesterday with his compatriot Roberto Bautista 1 Rafa Nadal returns a ball during his fourth round match yesterday with his compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut. Photo: Getty. Ossian Shine. June 5 …
Tennis: 'I'm not a machine' – Nadal blasts umpire
Rafael Nadal says he is injury-free and focused for French quarter-final
Rafael Nadal sends out ominous warning to French Open rivals after fourth-round blitz
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!