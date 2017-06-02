Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Relief as S&P holds off lowering credit rating – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Relief as S&P holds off lowering credit rating
Times LIVE
S&P Global Ratings on Friday followed Fitch's example on Thursday in refraining from lowering SA's sovereign credit rating deeper into junk territory. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. S&P's decision came as a relief as it has a negative
Treasury welcomes S&P credit ratingIndependent Online
S&P affirms South Africa's BB+ rating, negative outlookNasdaq
S&P reaffirms South African BB+ credit ratingAppsforPCdaily
pppFocus –Reuters Africa –BizNews –ForexLive
all 36 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.