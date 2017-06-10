Pages Navigation Menu

RELIGIOUS ETHNIC INTOLERANCE MAJOR CANKER-WORM DESTROYING NIGERIA – HDP

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has described religious and ethnic intolerance as major canker-worm destroying Nigeria and its politics. Chief Ambrose Owuru, the National Chairman and ex-Presidential candidate of the party, made the remark in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Owuru said Nigerians and the world at large should embrace the doctrine of “Chrislims’’ as […]

