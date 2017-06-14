Remain peaceful, Okowa charges Delta youths – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Remain peaceful, Okowa charges Delta youths
Nigeria Today
ASABA—DELTA State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, appealed to Deltans, particularly the youths, to remain peaceful and shun acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read.
Nigeria: Okowa to New Militia – You Can't Hold Us to Ransom With Lies
Okowa decries dwindling Delta oil output
Gov. Okowa reiterates commitment to infrastructural development
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!