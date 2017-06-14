Remain peaceful, Okowa charges Delta youths

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, appealed to Deltans, particularly the youths, to remain peaceful and shun acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

Speaking at the palace of the Okaboro of Ughievwen Kingdom after commissioning the 10.5km Okpare/Umolo/Ovwodokpokpo/ Kiagbodo Road, Akpere-Olomu township Road, Okowa said the state will be better developed in an atmosphere of peace.

The governor, who also inspected the Ovwor/Effurun-Otor bridge project, commended traditional rulers for the existing peace in the state.

At Effurun, where the governor inspected some road projects and paid a courtesy call on the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, Okowa expressed his resolve to develop all parts of the state.

Okowa, who also inspected the Eku/Warri road project, Group Medical and City of God roads, overlay of entrance to Mosheshe estate, Obodo Avenue road, said the essence of the town hall meeting was for him to hear directly from the people and also let them know what government was doing.

He said the government would resume work on the Warri/Effurun Road dualization in the next dry season, adding that other roads in the area would also be considered with a view to working on the them.

Saying that government will continue to improve on infrastructures in public schools, he noted that the state has over 1,000 primary schools.

He added that in 2018, the government will do more in the upgrade of infrastructures in the state public schools.

On the issue of mining, Okowa told the people to be more proactive, urging miners to liaise with the state government to carry out a proper environmental impact assessment before mining licences are issued to miners.

Noting that many youths have been trained and empowered in one skill or another, he said those already trained were doing well in their respective areas.

Remain peaceful, Okowa charges Delta youths appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

