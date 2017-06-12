Remember Kechi Okwuchi Survivor Of Sosoliso Air Crash, Photo Now And Then
She has had more than 100 surgeries, including skin grafts in the US as a result of the severe burns which had all over her body.
Kechi is the new super woman, she attained greatness above all.
Watch her perform here
Kechi Okwuchi At America’s Got Talent 2017, Wows Crowd
The post Remember Kechi Okwuchi Survivor Of Sosoliso Air Crash, Photo Now And Then appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!