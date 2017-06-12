Pages Navigation Menu

Remember Kechi Okwuchi Survivor Of Sosoliso Air Crash, Photo Now And Then

Kechi Okwuchi, the Jesuit college student who was among the 2 people that survived the ill-fated Portharcourt bound flight which crashed on the runway and killed 107 people.

She has had more than 100 surgeries, including skin grafts in the US as a result of the severe burns which had all over her body.

Kechi is the new super woman, she attained greatness above all.

Watch her perform here

Kechi Okwuchi At America’s Got Talent 2017, Wows Crowd

