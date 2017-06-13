Remember That Couple Getting Busy On A Ryanair Flight? Please Enjoy This Latest Info

When we first got wind of the couple who had inappropriate sexual intercourse on a Ryanair flight, nothing was known about them.

But leave it to the Daily Mail to get the scoop.

Apparently, the man who asked fellow passengers for a condom when a woman straddled him on a flight from Manchester to Ibiza this past weekend is Shaun Edmondson from Windermere, Cumbria.

The pair attracted media attention when footage emerged of them getting it on – you can watch it here.

It is understood Edmondson, 31, was on a stag do and had never met the woman before they boarded the plane.

A sous chef, Edmondson is known as a ‘ladies’ man’ despite being engaged to fiancée Jenna Ross, 25, (in the picture above) who happens to be six months pregnant.

Top chap, Shaun – leave your pregnant wife-to-be at home and grind on the first thing you see on the plane.

The two are set to get married when he returns, but no word on whether that’s still happening after his recent antics.

If that’s what the plane ride was, imagine what went on during the rest of the stag do.

Gross.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

