Remita bags award for Innovation

Remita, the electronic payment platform that helps individuals and organisations to receive and make payments easily, has been honoured as ‘the Most Innovative Mobile Payment Solution of the Year’ at the DigitalPay Expo Awards 2017, recently held in Lagos.

The award is in recognition of the leading payment brand’s commendable contributions to the improvement of the payments processing experiences of individuals and businesses in Nigeria, through the innovation introduced by its Remita Mobile App.

According to the organisers of the awards, the recognition was bestowed on Remita because it provides “the most user-friendly payment application interface and accuracy in transactions settlements.”

The DigitalPay Expo Awards, formerly known as CardExpo Awards, is an annual 3-day conference organised by Intermarc Consulting in partnership to showcase the most exciting developments within Africa’s payment industry.

Receiving the award on behalf of SystemSpecs, the developers of Remita and pioneer of financial software development in Africa, its Chief Commercial Officer, David Okeme, said, “This honour is a welcome addition and would serve as an appreciation of the dedication of all members of staff to the transformation of the payment experiences of Nigerians.”

Okeme added that in light of the constant innovations in the electronic payment industry across the world, SystemSpecs would continue to lead in terms of birthing ground-breaking solutions that thrive on cutting-edge technology. This, he said, would bring unparalleled ease to the transactions processing and financial management of individuals, businesses and governments in Nigeria.

For more than 10 years, Remita has revolutionalised the payment experiences of Nigerians and empowered many businesses and individuals to fully take charge of their finances. Although still in its beta test phase, the introduction of Remita app which delivers top-of-the-range functionalities has immensely assisted users to perform their payment transactions, from anywhere, right from the convenience of their mobile device.

