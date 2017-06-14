Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remo Stars’ player, Ochowechi, wins goal of the week award – TheCable

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TheCable

Remo Stars' player, Ochowechi, wins goal of the week award
TheCable
Salefu Ochowechi's 19th-minute free kick against Gombe United is the most popular goal of the week, according to fans of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). The Remo Stars player was voted winner of the Match Day 22 VAT Wonder Goal award.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.