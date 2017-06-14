Remo Stars’ player, Ochowechi, wins goal of the week award – TheCable
TheCable
Remo Stars' player, Ochowechi, wins goal of the week award
Salefu Ochowechi's 19th-minute free kick against Gombe United is the most popular goal of the week, according to fans of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). The Remo Stars player was voted winner of the Match Day 22 VAT Wonder Goal award.
