Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remove Delta from your Map, Ovie tells MASSOB.

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Delta State Governor’s Aide on Special Duties (Media) Mr Ossai Ovie  has said that Delta State is not part of Biafra.

Ovie who was speaking to pressmen today  at Asaba, told Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra to removed Delta state from Biafra map.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He noted that,  it is clearly a patent error for the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra to add Delta  state To Biafra Map.

According to Ovie, Delta state  has never be part of Biafra, the people adding Delta To the map are being unfair in their judgement .

“Delta is not part of the South-East region and does not subscribe to the renewed agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra”he said .

“We are from the South South part of Nigeria and we are proud Nigerians” he added .

 

 

The post Remove Delta from your Map, Ovie tells MASSOB. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.