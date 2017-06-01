Rename Maritime Varsity location in 14 days —Itsekiri youths

By Gab Ejuwa

Itsekiri youths, under the aegis of Niger Delta Omega, NIDO, have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal and Delta State Governments and International Oil Companies operating in their land to rename the location of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko to Okerenghigho, as allegedly recognised by the law of Nigeria.

NIDO gave other reasons for the ultimatum include immediate provision of licenses to Itsekiris to own and operate oil blocs and modular refineries in their land, completion of the Koko-Ogheye-Lagos road project, pilling of all Itsekiri riverine communities, employment of Itsekiri indigenes by the IOCs, provision of light, drinkable water, hospitals, motorable roads with bridges to connect Itsekiri areas in the Niger Delta.

NIDO, in a statement by its spokesman, Agbogunyo Oliriogun, said that failure to meet their demands within 14 days would attract their wrath on all assets of the Federal Government and those of the IOCs, adding that it would be better for the IOCs to move all their personnel, equipments and installations before the end of the 14 days if they (IOCs) know they won’t be able to meet the demands within the stipulated period.

The group lamented that they cannot continue to sit and watch the underdevelopment and oppression of their people by the government at all levels and the International Oil Companies.

It added, “Though the Itsekiri nation produces about 30 percent of the national oil production, it is sad to note that most Itsekiri from oil producing communities have not seen a tarred road, television, an hospital, electrical powered light, fan or a car as a result of the stealth wickedness by both the government and the IOCs in under developing our land.

“We note with dismay how both factions of the Itsekiri National Youth Council are using the current situation in Itsekiri to do their private self centered business to the detriment of the tribe. The youth leadership of the Itsekiri people that is suppose to provide leadership has ended up being hijacked by politicians who now use it at will to satisfy their interest. It is most shocking that both factions of the INYC don’t care about how the tribe is fairing, neither do they think of what their actions may cause the tribe in the long run rather they are only concern in the power tussle and how to use the tribe to hustle for political relevance.

“in line with the foregoing, we call on all Nigerians at large and Itsekiri in particular not to take any action from both factions of the Itsekiri National Youths Council, INYC, serious because they are both hustlers and jobbers who are not to be taken serious, hence all their threat and ultimatum should be ignored as it is merely a tool to gain government patronage. We warn the two factions of INYC to keep cleer from all activities for the survival of Itsekiri by NIDO or they should be ready to face our wrath.”

