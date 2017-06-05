Renato Sanches And Douglas Costa Set To Leave Bayern Munich

Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus and PSG are all interested in making a move for Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa, according to Bild.

It is believed that the Brazilian would be available for around €40m (£34.9m).

Midfielder Renato Sanches has also reportedly been told he is “allowed to leave” Bayern Munich.

Such a move would mark an incredible downfall for 19-year-old Renato Sanches, who joined just last year amid interest from Real Madrid and United.

The club paid an initial £28m for him but that fee could jump to £60m with club and country-based add-ons.

Bayern are looking to sell Sanches for around £30m before their initial fee is increased.

Costa, 26, who arrived at the Allianz from Shakhtar for £21m in 2015, has scored just seven goals in all competitions this season.

His current deal runs until 2020 but, according to Bild, he has “no chance” of nailing down a spot in the side.

The post Renato Sanches And Douglas Costa Set To Leave Bayern Munich appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

