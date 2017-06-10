Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reno Omokri releases book on Goodluck Jonathan’s years in office – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Reno Omokri releases book on Goodluck Jonathan's years in office
Vanguard
A book about ex President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan years in office as president has been released by Reno Omokri. The book titled Facts Versus Fiction according to Reno tells the true story of the Jonathan years while in office.
Omokri's book on Jonathan presidency makes Amazon bestseller listTheCable
Jonathan's aide releases new book, 'Facts versus Fiction'TheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.