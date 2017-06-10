Reno Omokri releases book on Goodluck Jonathan’s years in office

A book about ex President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan years in office as president has been released by Reno Omokri.

The book titled Facts Versus Fiction according to Reno tells the true story of the Jonathan years while in office.

Also ex President Goodluck Jonathan on his Facebook page writing about the book Facts Versus Fiction said ‘The Eagle has landed. The book, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, is out. Get the truth about the Jonathan administration.

‘Call …. to order your copy. After this book is read you will know the truth about things that have been suppressed.

‘The book is also available on amazon and Barnes & Noble and will be released as an e-book next week.

‘Order a copy today to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about my administration.

‘I endorse this book. What you may have thought before now will change when you read the facts presented with evidence in this book.

‘No matter how far falsehood has traveled, the truth in this book will overtake it. I understand the ebook comes out next week. GEJ.’

Akin Osuntokun one of the book’s reviewer wrote ‘The inability to marshal his own side of the story has always been a bane of the Jonathan Presidency and has resulted in a vacuum in contemporary political history accounting of Nigerian. This is the vacuum to which Reno Omokri has admirably responded.’

Okey Ndibe on his own said ‘In this book, at once incisive, polemical and brimming with powerful insider details, Mr. Omokri tries to persuade the reader that the former president was a victim of a strange conspiracy by forces within and outside Nigeria determined to torpedo his government. Whether you’re a Jonathan foe or fan, this book will surprise and enlighten you.’

