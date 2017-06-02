Report: Pepe Rejects Chinese Club Hebei Fortune For Inter Milan

Real Madrid defender Pepe has turned down a big-money offer from Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune to instead join Inter Milan, according to Marca.

The Portugal international has struggled with injuries this season and has fallen out favour at the Bernabeu.

Pepe is expected to be left out of the squad for the Champions League final on Saturday and will travel to Italy to complete the deal early next week as he looks to put himself into contention for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

