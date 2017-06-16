Reported killing of Igbos In Kaduna untrue, mischievous – El-Rufai

Following the audio message alleging killing of Igbos in Kaduna State, the state government has assured the Igbo community in the state of their safety. At a joint press conference with leadership of Igbo community in Kaduna Friday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to governor El-Rufai, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said, “The attention […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

