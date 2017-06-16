Pages Navigation Menu

Reps constitute ad hoc committee as PIB scales 2nd reading

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

HOUSE OF Representatives on yesterday constituted an ad hoc committee on the three aspects of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, which scaled through second reading on the floor of the House. The three aspects of the PIB comprised of the governance, fiscal framework and the host community. They are: “A Bill for an Act to […]

