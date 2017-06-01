Reps member kidnapped, released on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—A member of the House of Representatives, representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency, Garba Durbunde, Kano State, was yesterday, kidnapped and later released by gunmen around Abuja-Jere axis of the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The victim, Garba Durbunde, a longstanding political associate of former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was a Commissioner for Rural and Community Development after a stint at the Kano House of Assembly.

Vanguard learned that the incident forced Kwankwasiyya Political Movement in Kano to cancel the much-publicised engagement designed to honour Dr. Ali Danyaro.

Vanguard learned that the lawmaker left Abuja for Kano around 5p.m. on Tuesday, but was flagged down in the outskirts of Jere town by unknown gunmen, who took him away.

Findings by Vanguard, however, revealed that the leadership of the House, led by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, established contact with the kidnappers to explore all avenues that later saw to the release of the Kano lawmaker.

An aide that spoke to Vanguard under the condition of anonymity, described the lawmaker as a gentleman who goes about his legislative business in a peaceful manner.

He said: “Our oga does not look for trouble or flippant with words so how he got into the web of these kidnappers remains a mystery to us.”

Gov Ganduje reacts

In his reaction, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje condemned the act.

A statement by the Governor, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Mohammed Garba, described the incident as “an act of wickedness perpetrated by evil and cold-hearted elements.”

