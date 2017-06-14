Pages Navigation Menu

Reps probe Abuja Investment Company over un-remitted N2bn Proceeds – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business


Reps probe Abuja Investment Company over un-remitted N2bn Proceeds
The House of Representatives Wednesday mandated its committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the activities of the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) with a view of exposing an alleged diversion of funds and inefficiency.
