Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps query Shell, Agip on non-disclosure of crude oil deals

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—The House of Representatives adhoc committee on $17billion undeclared stolen crude yesterday queried oil giants, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria limited and Agip Nigeria, over non-disclosure of crude oil deals from January 2011 to December 2014.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The committee also summoned the Managing Director of Ecobank, Mr Jibril Aku, to appear before the panel to explain details of crude oil deposits.

The query was handed down to the oil firms by the adhoc committee, led by Abdulrazak Namdas, APC,Adamawa.

The committee is probing how $17 billion was allegedly stolen from undeclared crude oil and ligiudified natural gas within the aforementioned period.

Representatives of the oil firms, Nike Olafimilian and Joke Aliyu, incurred the wrath of the lawmakers  after they declined to clarify the extent of their firm’s involvement in the sale and lodgement of monies to government coffers from crude oil sales within the period under review.

Aliyu, who stood in for Agip, argued that notwithstanding the powers of the committee to probe the issue, she was constrained not to divulge information required since the issue was still a subject of litigation between her firm and the Federal Government.

The post Reps query Shell, Agip on non-disclosure of crude oil deals appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.