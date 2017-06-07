Reps, Stakeholders Disagree On Constituencies’ Development Fund – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Reps, Stakeholders Disagree On Constituencies' Development Fund
Leadership Newspapers
The House of Representatives and the civil society groups have differed on the need to create constituencies' development fund (CDF) to finance constituency projects by federal legislators. Divergent views were expressed yesterday at a public hearing …
Reps, stakeholders differ on funds for constituency development
Reps, stakeholders split over constituencies' development fund
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!