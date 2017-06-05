Reps Summon Adeosun, Okonjo-Iweala over alleged breach of procurement laws

The House of Representatives has summoned the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun and her predecessor, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over alleged abuse and breach of the Procurement Act, 2007. The house’s Committee on Public Procurement, which invited the duo, directed that they should appear before it on Tuesday. Others expected to appear before the committee are former Head […]

Reps Summon Adeosun, Okonjo-Iweala over alleged breach of procurement laws

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

