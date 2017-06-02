Reps summon Finance Minister, AGF over N17bn office equipment – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Reps summon Finance Minister, AGF over N17bn office equipment
Daily Post Nigeria
House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday, asked Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, to appear before it next Tuesday over alleged payment of N17 billion for procurement of office equipment. Auditor-General of the Federation …
Procurement Act: Reps unearth 5 ghost firms involved in N17bn consultancy fees
Reps summon Kemi Adeosun, AGF over alleged payment of N17bn for office equipment
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!