Reps Summon Health Minister, Others Over Plastic Packaging Of Drinks

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewale and the Acting Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug, Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Yetunde Oni to appear before it and give explanation on the effect of plastic containers for food and drinks.

The resolution is contained in a motion on the need to regulate the use of Bisphenol “A” plastics in the production of bottled water moved yesterday by Hon. Sergius Ogun.

Ogun in his debate, noted the growing concern over the effects of drinking water in plastic containers that had been left under the sun or near a heat source, which has been linked to degenerative diseases.

He said the was aware tgat plastics are hydrocarbons that are obtained from crude oil which, when jeated, become unstable and slowly release chemicals which then enter adding that most plastics contain a chemical known as Bisphenol “A” which is also known as “environmental estrogen” that is known to cause reproductive defects as well as neurological abnormalities and prostrate issues.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the production of bottled water for the most part is unregulated, as a result, the use of BPA plastics, which are by gar cheaper than the non-BPA ones, is commonplace and generally used by companies producing water.

Lawmakers collectively called for the sensitisation of the public on the health hazard of plastic to package drinks and food.

Hon. Oghene Egoh stressed the need to educate the public on this. It will be a big victory for health.

On his part, Rotimi Agunsoye warned against the dangerous effect of Bisphenol “A” to the body.

“It is important that we inform NAFDAC and the National Orientation Agency to educate and sensitise the public on the health hazard of the use of plastic to package drinks and food”, Agunsoye added.

The motion was referred to the House committee on Healthcare Services for further legislative action.

