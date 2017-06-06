Pages Navigation Menu

Reps to probe dissolution of 11 National Sports Federations – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports


Reps to probe dissolution of 11 National Sports Federations
The House of Representatives Committee on Sports is set to grill the officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for dissolving 11 National Sports Federations before their tenure elapsed. The federations are Aquatics, Boxing, Cycling, Golf, Hockey
