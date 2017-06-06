Reps uncover $15bn unremitted oil, gas revenue – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Reps uncover $15bn unremitted oil, gas revenue
P.M. News
House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating allegedly missing 17 billion dollars crude oil and Liquified Natural Gas revenue, on Monday uncovered 15 billion dollars unremitted revenue into Federation Account. The trace of the alleged …
$17bn Undeclared Proceeds: Revenue Agencies Lack Clout to Verify NNPC Crude Oil Claims CBN, FIRS, customs rely …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
