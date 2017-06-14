Pages Navigation Menu

Reps urge FG to confer GCFR on MKO Abiola

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to immortalise the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola. The House also resolved that late Abiola be conferred with posthumous Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), in recognition of his sacrifice and contributions to the unity and development of Nigeria and Africa. This emanated from the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance, sponsored by Rep.

