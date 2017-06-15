Pages Navigation Menu

Reps urge FG to set up a Military force to deal with herdsmen excesses

The recent attack by the Fulani Herdsmen has been a concern to residents of states in the country, and that has made the House of Representatives to ask the Federal Government to set up a joint military-police task force to confront “rampaging” herdsmen, who are killing and maiming victims in various parts of the country. …

