Reps usurping constitutional responsibility of local govts through constituency fund – CSOs

CIVIL Society Organisations, CSOs yesterday accused members of the House of Reptesentatives of trying to usurp the constitutional responsibility of local governments throughconstituencies’ development fund. The CSOs, therefore, disagreed on the necessity of establishing constituencies development fund to finance constituency projects undertaken by members of the House. They canvassed the position during a public hearing […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

