Republic defender Shane Duffy: Cheick Tiote death puts football in perspective – Irish Independent
|
Irish Independent
|
Republic defender Shane Duffy: Cheick Tiote death puts football in perspective
Irish Independent
Shane Duffy has spoken of his sorrow at the death of former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote. The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland and Brighton defender, who underwent life-saving surgery in May 2010 after suffering a lacerated liver in a freak …
Cheick Tiote McClaren recalls player's 'beautiful smile'
No cause of death for Cheick Tiote yet
Fans across the world pay tribute to Cheick Tiote as his family head to China to find out about sudden death
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!