Republic defender Shane Duffy: Cheick Tiote death puts football in perspective – Irish Independent

Posted on Jun 6, 2017


Republic defender Shane Duffy: Cheick Tiote death puts football in perspective
Shane Duffy has spoken of his sorrow at the death of former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote. The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland and Brighton defender, who underwent life-saving surgery in May 2010 after suffering a lacerated liver in a freak …
