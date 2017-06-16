Pages Navigation Menu

Rescued Boko Haram bride flees home, returns to Sambisa forest

A report from Thomson Reuters Foundation indicates that a former Boko Haram bride who recently returned home after three years in the insurgents’ stronghold has disappeared. Her disappearance has stoked concern about the difficulty of deradicalising and reintegrating women seized by the jihadists. The wife of a Boko Haram commander, 25-year-old Aisha, was among 70 […]

