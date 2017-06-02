Residential development activities seen dropping 30% as income squeeze persists

In the course of 2017, activities in residential housing development, especial at individual and unorganised level, is to drop by as much as 30 percent of the current annual output of between 1,000 and 1,200 units, a new research has revealed. Real estate is a strong economic indicator, showing how well or otherwise an economy…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Residential development activities seen dropping 30% as income squeeze persists appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

