Residents accuse pregnant woman of witchcraft, beats her to death

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr. Moses Jitoboh, has confirmed the arrest of five suspects for beating a pregnant woman to death for alleged witchcraft. Jitoboh told newsmen in Yola on Saturday that the 32-year-old woman, Ayina Afraimu, of Falu village in Guyuk Local Government Area of the state was killed by the suspects …

