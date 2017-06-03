Pages Navigation Menu

Residents accuse pregnant woman of witchcraft, beats her to death

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr. Moses Jitoboh, has confirmed the arrest of five suspects for beating a pregnant woman to death for alleged witchcraft.   Jitoboh told newsmen in Yola on Saturday that the 32-year-old woman, Ayina Afraimu, of Falu village in Guyuk Local Government Area of the state was killed by the suspects …

