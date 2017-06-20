Residents in danger as Delta community turns toxic waste dumpsite

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI— RESIDENTS of Egbeleku, Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, now live in dangers following alleged compromise by the community leaders and an unidentified firm to dump suspected toxic waste in the community.

A community source, who took Vanguard to the dugout toxic waste site, said: “A company came and settled some leaders in the community some weeks back and has since been hauling in the foul smelling brownish waste through the community to the site.

“Some of us wanted to raise questions on the secrecy with which they control movement of the unknown product into the community. Before we could say anything, some community leaders issued a warning, vowing to sanction anyone who exposes the shady deal. It is obvious some persons have been settled to endanger our lives. We call on relevant authorities to stop this dangerous business.”

When Vanguard visited the scene, a fresh delivery of the foul smelling strange waste had apparently just been brought in and was being pushed by an excavator into a vast dugout pit flowing into a swamp terrain of the community.

Some of the community leaders could not be reached for comment as they were said to be out of town.

The post Residents in danger as Delta community turns toxic waste dumpsite appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

