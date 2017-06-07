Residents laud police’s efforts in Apapa

…As police promise violence-free election

By Ediri Ejoh

The Area B Police Command yesterday, received a wide commendation by residents of Apapa and Amukoko community.

The area commander, ACP Mohammed, assured communities of a violence-free chairmanship and councillorship elections, saying that officers and men of Nigeria police Force would be deployed in good numbers in order to guard against violence.

Speaking to the communities and security agencies in Lagos, a community leader, Alhaji Fatai Ibrahim, said: “We are grateful to the security operatives under the Area B command, who has tirelessly ensured that culprits and thugs in the communities are arrested and prosecuted.

“With combine effort from both operatives of Layeni and Amukoko police station, crime is now down as against previous upsurge on a periodic timeline.

“As you can see, businesses are picking up and as we approach the chairmanship/councillorship election, safety is assured.”

It will be recalled that communities had couple of weeks ago decried the sack of their residents and businesses at Amukoko community in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos, over political thugs who went on rampage.

Responding to the gesture, the Area B commander, assured communities of zero tolerance on criminality, adding that efforts and measures are being put in place to ensure that peaceful and non-violent election is achieved. “With the effort of other stations under my command like the Ajeromi, Amukoko and Layeni, you can be rest assured of zero tolerance to criminals in the area, and we would ensure lives and property are secured ahead of the election.

