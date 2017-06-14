Resolving the Biafra question

PRESIDENT Sekou Toure of Guinea once said, “Our textbooks taught us about the battle of the Gauls, about the life of Joan Arc or Napoleon, the list of French departments, the poems of Lamarine … as if Africa never had a historical past, a geographical existence, and a cultural life”.

Biafra is not the invention of any of the European countries. The name, Biafra, has existed before the advent of the Europeans to Africa. In the ancient map of Africa of 1660 and 1707, Biafra was in it. Bight of Biafra was also in the map when Europeans came to Africa.

Nevertheless, the agitation for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra started officially from the time Lt. Col. Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu as the Military Governor of Eastern Nigeria (Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers) made the declaration of the Sovereign State of Biafra at Ahi- ara-Mbaise on May 30th, 1967.

The announcement precipitated a fierce fighting between the Eastern- ers and the rest of the country as the latter believed that Biafra excision means paralyzing Nigeria. So, to stop or kill Biafra was the target of the war-protagonist. The gruesome war which lasted for thirty months was presumed to have consumed over two million Biafrans.

However, since the “no victor no vanquished” civil war, so many things have been done and many policies introduced by the Nigerian Government to willy-nilly kill or stop Biafra but none has succeeded. As things stand, more groups are identifying with the Biafran struggle despite all odds. From the newspaper report as at the time of this write-up, over thirty groups are now agitating for Biafra restoration, prominent among them, the Biafra In- dependent Movement (BIM), Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB), MASSOB, Biafra Zionists, Bilie Group etc. Even activities of some groups are now pronounced hence catalyzing the agitation.