Gunman spreads panic at Philippines casino, robbery suspected: police – Reuters

Posted on Jun 1, 2017


Gunman spreads panic at Philippines casino, robbery suspected: police
MANILA A gunman burst into a casino, fired shots and set gaming tables alight in the Philippine capital early on Friday, sowing panic in a country on high alert after martial law was declared in the south, but police said the motive was likely robbery
