Rest Easy During EU Holidays: No More Extra Roaming Costs – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jun 15, 2017


New Vision

Rest Easy During EU Holidays: No More Extra Roaming Costs
U.S. News & World Report
From now on, European Union holiday makers should return home without that sense of high anxiety about their mobile phone bill: extra fees for using it abroad are officially scrapped. June 15, 2017, at 10:40 a.m.. MORE. LinkedIn · StumbleUpon · Google
Europe mostly ends mobile roaming fees from todayTechCrunch
Fall of the roaming empire: EU scraps mobile travel feesgulfnews.com
Roaming charges in Europe scrapped: All you need to know about using your phone abroadHull Daily Mail
euronews –ComputerWeekly.com –Cyprus Mail –News18
all 131 news articles »

